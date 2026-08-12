Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat completes successful trial run

Hassan: The prospect of a high-speed Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru with the coastal region has moved a step closer with the successful trial run of the train through the Shiradi Ghat section.

The trial operation was conducted from Sakleshpur railway station towards Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada. The movement of the semi-high-speed train through the difficult ghat terrain is considered an important test for the proposed service.

The Shiradi Ghat railway route is known for its sharp curves, gradients and challenging terrain. The successful trial has therefore raised hopes that the Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat service could soon become a reality, subject to further technical and safety clearances.

Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju was present at the railway station when the train arrived for the trial. He performed a special puja and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

The MLA said he had repeatedly approached Railway Minister of State V Somanna seeking better rail connectivity between Bengaluru and the coastal districts. He said the electrification work on the relevant section had been completed and the trial operation was now underway.

The proposed Vande Bharat train is understood to have 20 coaches and a passenger capacity of around 1,080. An Automatic Emergency Braking system has also been incorporated as an additional safety feature for operations through difficult sections.

The trial run is expected to help railway authorities evaluate the train’s operational performance and safety requirements on the ghat route before taking a final decision on regular services.

The proposed service is likely to benefit passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Hassan and the coastal districts by offering faster and more comfortable rail travel.

Residents and frequent travellers in Hassan and Dakshina Kannada have welcomed the trial and urged the railway authorities to introduce regular services soon.

If operationalised, the service could provide a major boost to tourism, business and passenger movement between Bengaluru and the coastal belt, while also improving connectivity to important destinations such as Mangaluru and Kukke Subrahmanya.