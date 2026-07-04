Bengaluru Metro disrupted after woman jumps onto tracks

Bengaluru: Services on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Green Line experienced a brief disruption on Saturday, July 4, afternoon after a woman jumped onto the tracks at Rajajinagar Metro Station. Alert station officials and security personnel acted swiftly to rescue her, preventing a potentially fatal accident.

According to BMRCL officials, the incident occurred at around 12.25 pm. Metro staff and security personnel carefully entered the track zone and successfully rescued the woman within minutes.

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As a precautionary measure, Metro services on the Green Line remained suspended for about 10 minutes. The woman is currently safe, and officials are investigating the motive for entering the tracks.

Incidents involving passengers jumping onto Metro tracks have become a matter of concern. Earlier this year, another person had attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station. In that case, Metro staff rescued the individual and shifted him to Victoria Hospital for medical treatment.