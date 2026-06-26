BMRCL, NIMHANS join hands to prevent metro station suicides

Bengaluru: Alarmed by the increasing number of suicide attempts at Namma Metro stations, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has partnered with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to launch a mental health awareness initiative aimed at preventing such incidents and encouraging people in distress to seek help.

The initiative comes in the wake of a rise in cases of people jumping onto Metro tracks, leading not only to tragic loss of lives but also causing major disruptions to Metro services, affecting thousands of daily commuters across Bengaluru.

As part of the campaign, BMRCL has installed digital displays and signboards at key Metro stations, including Majestic and Cubbon Park, carrying messages of hope and emotional support. The boards feature messages such as, “Don’t overthink. Let go of your worries. Talk to someone,” and “It’s okay to feel exhausted. It’s okay to ask for help,” with the aim of reaching individuals who may be struggling with emotional distress.

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The awareness drive is being implemented in collaboration with NIMHANS under the Tele-MANAS programme, a national mental health support initiative. Helpline numbers have been prominently displayed at Metro stations, urging people experiencing stress, anxiety or suicidal thoughts to contact trained mental health professionals for free counselling and immediate support.

According to BMRCL, the campaign seeks to create awareness that emotional struggles can be addressed through timely intervention and professional counselling. Officials hope that the messages displayed at stations will encourage vulnerable individuals to pause, seek help and reconsider impulsive decisions.

The move follows a worrying trend over the past two years, during which more than 11 incidents of people jumping onto Metro tracks have been reported. At least three people have lost their lives, while several others have attempted suicide, causing prolonged suspension of Metro services and inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

Apart from raising awareness, the initiative also aims to make Metro stations safer by integrating mental health support into public spaces where intervention may be possible during moments of crisis.

Commuters and mental health advocates have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a compassionate and proactive step by BMRCL. Many believe the campaign could save lives by encouraging people to speak openly about mental health and seek professional assistance before taking extreme steps.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of self-harm, reaching out to a trusted person or a qualified mental health professional can make a significant difference. Support is available, and help can be accessed through the Tele-MANAS helpline displayed at Metro stations.