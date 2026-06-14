Woman kills her two children, dies by suicide in Vikarabad



Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her two young children before taking her own life at Adavi Venkatapur village in Chowdapur mandal, Vikarabad, on Saturday, June 13, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Navaneetha, 27, and her children – son Vignesh, 7, and daughter Madhupriya, 5. The incident is believed to have taken place between noon and 2 pm.

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An official from the Kulkacherla Police told Siasat.com that Navaneetha had been in the grip of severe depression following a domestic dispute.

“Her husband Mallesh and his parents have been detained. Cases of harassment and murder have been registered against them under Sections 108 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the official said.