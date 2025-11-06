Bengaluru ORR vs Hyderabad ORR: Reddit debate heats up

Hyderabad: The constant battle between Bengaluru and Hyderabad usually boils down to traffic, tech values, high-rises and of course, biryani!

But a new, viral post on Reddit has changed the narrative, with users battling it out over the ORR.

The comparison by the Hyderabad user drew hundreds of reactions and comments from both sides, joining the discussion.

One user commented, “One road we made in a decade and have been boasting about it forever now. I sometimes feel these aren’t even posted by Hyderabadis. If yes, they would know how messed up our roads get after a 5-minute rain.”

A week ago, a user posted an X post stating three major differences between the two cities’ ORR.

Hyderabad ORR vs Bangalore ORR

8 Lanes vs No lanes (zero marking)

Smooth vs Bumpy with potholes

Clean vs Garbage

I rest my case. Hope within a month GBA does justice to Silicon City

⁦@ChristinMP_⁩ ⁦@kiranshaw⁩ ⁦@TVMohandasPai⁩ pic.twitter.com/0x0NyAzfjK — Sudarshan (@sudarshanindi) October 30, 2025

He stated, “8 lanes vs No lanes (Zero marking); Smooth vs Bumpy with potholes; Clean vs Garbage”

Expressing his frustration, he said, “I rest my case. Hope within a month, the Greater Bengaluru Authority does justice to Silicon City.”

This recent ORR issue has prompted a hilariously heated debate online between Bengalurians and Hyderabadis.

One user defended the Bengaluru ORR, saying, “Bengaluru’s ORR was built 14 years before Hyderabad.

Also, you just took one photo from Iblur (Bengaluru) area and posted it. Go to ORR West near Mysuru Road, Nagarbhavi areas and see the roads there, quite decent.

One ORR and Hyderabad are leading Bengaluru, it seems.”

Another user commented: “Bengaluru’s ORR is not ORR anymore. It’s an Inner Ring Road now.”

“Hyd has good roads, but Bangalore leads a lot in terms of opportunities, startup culture, and almost everything. Hyd is way behind in those. But people are friendly here, and also it’s 20% cheaper than Bangalore,” a different comment read.