Bengaluru: Over 16k cops physically unfit, dept to intervene

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police department faces a significant challenge as 16,296 of its policemen have failed to maintain physical fitness. In response, the department is developing various strategies to help these officers regain their fitness levels.

City Police Commissioner B Dayanand cited uncertain working hours, poor diet, extreme stress, and unhealthy lifestyles as primary reasons for this situation. With 15 to 20 per cent of police posts currently vacant, the existing staff is under increased pressure.

“Most policemen sacrifice their personal lives for their work, which has also led to mental health issues,” said Dayanand.

He elaborated on the demanding nature of police work, which often disregards shift times in cases of accidents, murders, and security duties. Officers frequently consume food provided by event organizers, which is often of poor quality, or resort to instant junk food to stave off hunger. Night shifts and the use of alcohol to relieve stress during off-hours contribute to obesity among policemen.

While the Assam government has instituted a rule mandating compulsory retirement for officers failing to maintain their BMI since 2023, such drastic measures are not being considered in Karnataka.

“Punishment is never a solution to a problem,” stated Dayanand, emphasising the need for supportive measures over punitive actions. The police department is advocating for appropriate guidance and support for officers struggling with fitness and mental health issues. This includes arranging for proper counseling and allowing time for regular exercise.

“Plans are being made to implement such possibilities,” noted Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, Administrative Division.

The department is also focusing on adjusting work schedules to promote healthier lifestyles and providing counseling to prevent alcoholism. A mandatory weekly vacation is being enforced to reduce work pressure, and policies are being put in place to ensure officers receive compensatory time off or payment if they work on holidays. Weekly reports on the implementation of these measures are to be submitted to ensure compliance.

The Bengaluru city police department’s proactive approach to addressing the physical and mental well-being of its officers highlights a commitment to creating a healthier and more effective police force. By prioritising fitness and mental health through supportive and structured interventions, the department aims to enhance the overall quality of life for its officers, ultimately benefiting the community they serve.