Bengaluru Police seize Lamborghini after stunt video goes viral

The car performed drifts and high-speed turns, allegedly endangering public safety.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:45 pm IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru traffic police have seized a Lamborghini after a video of the vehicle allegedly performing dangerous drifting maneuvers was widely shared on social media platforms, officials said on Sunday.

Officials served notice to Ricky Rai, son of former underworld operative late Muthappa Rai, to appear for questioning in connection with the case, as the car was traced to his residence.

However, police sources said there is no clarity yet on who owns the vehicle or whether Rai was driving during the stunt; further inquiry and verifications are ongoing.

Subhan Haleem

Police on Saturday said they registered an FIR against the owner of a luxury sports car with Karnataka registration after a video of the incident went viral. The incident reportedly took place between 2 am and 3 am at Anil Kumble Circle.

The car performed drifts and high-speed turns, allegedly endangering public safety.

According to police, the driver performed stunts, including circling the junction. Some of the occupants of the car were also seen standing out of the sunroof and screaming.

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“An FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life and efforts are being taken to trace those involved in the act,” a senior police officer said on Saturday.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:45 pm IST

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