Bengaluru pothole case: HC seeks detailed report from GBA

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to submit a detailed affidavit explaining the measures being taken to identify and repair potholes across Bengaluru. The direction came as the court was informed that 10,202 potholes had been repaired in the city since April this year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vijayan Menon in 2015, seeking measures to repair pothole-ridden roads and remove encroachments on stormwater drains.

The court sought details of the existing system for road maintenance and asked the GBA to explain the measures taken every year to address potholes. The affidavit must also contain details of roads requiring repairs, steps taken to prevent further deterioration and the number of potholes identified and repaired so far.

The bench also directed the government counsel to obtain details of first information reports (FIR) registered in connection with deaths and injuries allegedly caused by road potholes.

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HC seeks timeline on pothole repairs

During the hearing, the GBA’s counsel told the court that repairing potholes was a continuous process. The court, however, sought clarity on the mechanism and timeline followed by the civic authorities to address the problem.

The case has been pending for several years, with the High Court having earlier directing authorities to take steps to ensure safer roads for pedestrians and motorists. In June 2025, the court had also sought an affidavit detailing measures taken to tackle the city’s pothole problem.

The petitioner had earlier argued that Bengaluru required a comprehensive road maintenance policy. Although authorities claimed to have adopted scientific methods for road construction and maintenance, the petitioner alleged that these measures were not being effectively implemented on the ground.

The PIL has also sought greater transparency in road construction and maintenance contracts by making details available on the GBA website. Other demands include obtaining technical recommendations from the Central Road Research Institute before undertaking repair works, awarding contracts based on contractors’ previous performance and financial capability and establishing a mechanism to compensate victims of accidents caused by potholes.

The latest court direction puts the spotlight once again on Bengaluru’s persistent pothole problem and the need for a systematic, long-term approach to road maintenance rather than temporary repairs.