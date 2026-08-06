Judge transferred after HC pull-up over road rage incident

The controversy arose after a video showing the judge confronting a biker in public went viral on social media.

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Judge transferred after HC pull-up over road rage incident
Judge transferred after HC pull-up over road rage incident

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has transferred Malur JMFC Judge Gayathri to the JMFC Court at Humnabad in Bidar district with immediate effect, days after the court took serious note of her alleged conduct in a road rage incident involving a motorcyclist. The transfer order was issued by High Court Registrar Chandrashekar Reddy.

The controversy arose after a video showing the judge confronting a biker in public went viral on social media. According to the allegations, the altercation began after the motorcyclist, identified as Vinay, overtook the judge’s Toyota Innova. The judge allegedly followed the biker and engaged in a heated argument on a public road, attracting widespread criticism.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Vinay at the Malur Police Station. Challenging the criminal case, the biker approached the Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of the FIR, contending that the case was falsely registered.

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While hearing the petition, the bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna expressed strong displeasure over the circumstances in which the FIR had been filed. The court reportedly questioned the manner in which the criminal case was initiated and directed the High Court Registrar to take appropriate action against the judicial officer.

Acting on the court’s directions, the High Court administration has now transferred Judge Gayathri from Malur to Humnabad with immediate effect.

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