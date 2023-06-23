Bengaluru preschool attack: Govt control over montessories a must, says AAP

Bengaluru: A day after an incident of a toddler being assaulted by another in a pre-school surfaced, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Karnataka on Friday said that the government’s control over montessories and pre-schools is a must.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s media office regarding the incident, AAP State Working President Mohan Dasari said, “In a commercial city like Bengaluru, there is an inevitable situation where couples have to go to work to support their families and to deal with burning issues like rising prices.

They have to send their children to Montessori or daycare centres. Hundreds of such mishaps are happening in the city because the Montessori owners are only commercial minded and making money without employing properly trained staff.”

The state government should immediately take appropriate measures to monitor such happenings and curb them by enforcing government guidelines and strict rules. In the interest of children and parents, the government should act immediately,” he urged the government.

Bengaluru City Vice President Ashok Mrityunjaya, who participated in the press conference, said, “NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has already given a report in 2013 and said that it should be implemented by 2016. But the fact that the state government has not implemented the guidelines of the report so far shows the irresponsibility of the government. The Minister of Education should immediately focus on this area and appoint a commission” he demanded.

Party secretary Sushma Veer said, “The government should show motherly and humanity instincts in this matter. The government should immediately take strict action on these private Montessori in order to make the children better citizens. They can see the Montessories run by the AAP government in Delhi and open similar schools in the state too,” she urged.

The shocking video surfaced on social media showed that when the attender goes out of the classroom at a pre-school with a kid, the boy repeatedly attacks the girl child. The video shows the boy biting and kicking her at his will in the presence of many children. Even as the helpless kid tries to defend, the boy does not give her any chance and even sits on her and continues to rain blows.

The video which has the voice of the mother of the girl child who was attacked, shows the mother breaking down and sobbing on watching her child being brutally beaten.

The parents have questioned the management over absence of an attendant in the classroom for five minutes and toddlers are left to themselves.

Police have taken note of the incident and are initiating action against the preschool.