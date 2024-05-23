Bengaluru rave party case: Drug use by 2 Telugu actors confirmed

Bengaluru: The blood samples of two popular Telugu actors, who attended a rave party in a farmhouse here on May 20, have tested positive for drug consumption, police sources said on Thursday.

Among the 98 blood samples collected from the participants in the rave party held at G M Farmhouse in Singena Agrahara near Electronics City in Bengaluru, the reports confirmed drug consumption by 86 people, sources said.

Police sources confirmed that more than 50 men and close to 30 women tested positive for drug consumption. The special wing of CCB police sleuths is preparing to send notices to these individuals and call them in for questioning.

One of the actresses had made a video in Bengaluru claiming that she was in Hyderabad and denying her presence at the rave party. However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda later stated that the popular Telugu actress was indeed present at the rave party where drugs were seized.

Another popular Telugu actress admitted that she attended the party but claimed she did not know what was happening inside and asked people to support her.

The police raided the rave party on May 20, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory,’ which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others. MDMA, cocaine, hydro ganja, and other substances were allegedly used by those who attended the party. The police seized narcotic substances from the farmhouse.

The Karnataka Police, probing the case, were also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs.

Five individuals were arrested in the case, and the police department transferred the investigation from the Electronics City Police Station to the Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the government aims to make Karnataka a drug-free state and will not tolerate rave parties. He warned that students who come to Karnataka for studies and engage in drug consumption and trafficking are being monitored and will be sent back to their states.