Bengaluru rent shocks as Rs 1.1 lakh flat listing goes viral

Bengaluru: The ever-rising rental prices in Bengaluru have once again triggered debate on social media after a post highlighting the rent of a luxury 3BHK apartment went viral online. With housing costs in the Silicon City continuing to surge, many residents say a major portion of their monthly salaries is now being spent on rent alone.

The discussion began after an X user with the handle “@kipupwidanshika” shared details of a semi-furnished 3BHK apartment listed for a monthly rent of Rs 1.1 lakh along with a security deposit of Rs 4 lakh. Sharing the screenshot, the user captioned the post saying, “Rs 1.1 lakh rent for a 3BHK in Bengaluru. That’s actually someone’s monthly salary”

3bhk on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That's actually someone's monthly salary🙏 pic.twitter.com/yycK8Yeuzw — Anshika Aggarwal (@kipupwidanshika) May 26, 2026

According to the viral post, the apartment is located near Embassy Golf Links Business Park between Domlur and Indiranagar, two of Bengaluru’s prime residential and commercial hubs. The flat reportedly measures around 1,800 square feet and comes with several premium features, including a private terrace, balcony, pooja room, modular kitchen and wooden flooring in the living area.

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The listing also mentions an additional monthly maintenance charge of nearly Rs 6,000. Besides the spacious interiors, the apartment complex reportedly offers high-end amenities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis court, squash court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a community hall.

The post quickly drew strong reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised Bengaluru’s skyrocketing rental market. One user described the pricing as “daylight robbery” and remarked that only “foolish people” would agree to pay such an amount for rent.

Another user claimed to live near the same apartment complex and alleged that the property owners were difficult to deal with. The commenter further stated that the building was over 20 years old and had visible cracks on its exterior walls despite commanding premium rental prices.

Several others used the opportunity to compare renting versus buying property in Bengaluru. One user commented that instead of paying such huge rent amounts every month, people could rather purchase their own homes and use the same money towards repaying housing loans.



The viral post has once again highlighted the growing affordability crisis in Bengaluru’s real estate market, especially in areas close to major tech parks and business hubs. With the city continuing to attract professionals from across the country, demand for rental housing remains extremely high, pushing rents to record levels in premium localities such as Indiranagar, Domlur, Whitefield and Koramangala.

Real estate experts say the sharp increase in rental prices is being driven by strong demand from IT professionals, limited housing supply in prime locations and growing migration to Bengaluru’s technology corridor.