Bengaluru techie says 4 km office commute took 45 minutes amid traffic chaos

Bengaluru: Traffic congestion in metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai has long been a major concern, but the situation in Bengaluru continues to frustrate thousands of commuters every day. Peak-hour traffic jams have become a daily struggle for office-goers, with long delays and slow-moving vehicles turning short distances into exhausting journeys.

Amid growing complaints over the city’s worsening traffic conditions, a techie working at Google has gone viral after sharing his frustrating commuting experience on social media. Venkatesh D revealed that it took him nearly 45 minutes to travel just 4 kilometres to reach his office in Bengaluru.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the tech professional sarcastically captioned it, “Paying premium taxes to experience premium crawling speeds,” expressing his disappointment over the city’s traffic management and infrastructure issues.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DYjdsKiBd2b

In the viral video, Venkatesh explained that his usual commute to the office normally takes around 9 to 10 minutes. However, due to severe traffic congestion on that particular day, the same journey stretched to 45 minutes.

“I live just 4 kilometres away from my office. Usually, it takes about 10 minutes to reach, but today it took me 45 minutes because of traffic,” he said in the video.

He further expressed frustration over the tax burden faced by salaried employees, saying there have been months where he paid more in taxes than his actual salary. “I know I’m not alone. Thousands and lakhs of people go through the same thing every day. But it becomes extremely frustrating. Sometimes I get really angry thinking about what is happening,” he stated.

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The post quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions from several social media users who related to the situation. One user commented that this was the “daily reality of Bengaluru traffic,” while another wrote, “Covering four kilometres in 45 minutes is not commuting, it’s punishment.”

Another user pointed out that such commuting struggles are one of the main reasons many employees continue to prefer work-from-home options.

The incident has once again reignited discussions around Bengaluru’s growing traffic crisis, inadequate road infrastructure, and the urgent need for better urban planning and public transport solutions in the rapidly expanding IT capital.