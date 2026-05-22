Zaheerabad smart city puts neglected Bidar back on the map

Bidar: The foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the proposed Industrial Smart City at Zaheerabad has generated fresh hopes among industrialists, traders, and unemployed youth in Karnataka’s Bidar district. Located barely 30 kilometres from Bidar city, the upcoming industrial hub in Telangana’s Sangareddy district is expected to transform the region’s economic landscape and create large-scale employment for people living in the border areas.

The ambitious project is being developed under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The smart industrial township is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate around 1.70 lakh jobs by 2029. Industries related to automobile manufacturing, food processing, heavy machinery, and electrical equipment are expected to set up operations in the region.

Officials said the project would be developed in phases across nearly 12,000 acres. In the first phase, around 3,245 acres will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,350 crore. The location, situated adjacent to National Highway-65, is expected to provide strong road, rail, and air connectivity, making it an attractive destination for industries and logistics networks.

A lifeline for a district starved of industry

The development has especially raised expectations in Bidar, a district long criticised for a lack of industrial growth. For decades, Bidar has struggled with unemployment due to the absence of major industries capable of creating large-scale jobs. Every year, thousands of engineering, diploma, ITI, and technical graduates migrate to cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad in search of work.

Many youth from Bidar are already employed in industrial units and IT companies around Hyderabad and nearby areas. With the upcoming industrial city located close to the district border, residents believe local youth may now find opportunities much nearer to home.

Business leaders and traders in Bidar also expect indirect economic benefits from the project. Experts believe the growth of industries in Zaheerabad could positively impact Bidar’s real estate, transport, tourism, hotel, and retail sectors. Since Bidar enjoys relatively pleasant weather, there is optimism that professionals working in Zaheerabad may prefer residing in Bidar, boosting housing demand and commercial activity in the city.

Projects that got away

At the same time, the project has revived discussions about opportunities Bidar lost in the past. Industry representatives recalled that the Centre had granted in-principle approval in 2013 for establishing a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in the Bidar district. Land had even been identified across several villages in Bidar and Bhalki taluks for the mega industrial project.

However, the proposal never materialised in Karnataka, and the project eventually shifted to neighbouring Telangana. Similarly, a proposed helicopter manufacturing unit that was once expected to come up in Bidar was later established in Tumakuru instead.

Bidar Chamber of Commerce president BG Shetkar expressed disappointment over the missed opportunities, stating that the lack of political will and coordinated efforts had cost the district several major projects over the years. He said the new industrial city in Zaheerabad could still provide substantial benefits to Bidar by generating employment and boosting local businesses.

According to industry observers, the Zaheerabad Smart City project could emerge as a turning point for the entire Hyderabad-Karnataka border belt, provided proper connectivity and supporting infrastructure are developed on both sides of the state border.