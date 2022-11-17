Bengaluru: Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in road accident

A resident of Chinnakote village in Kolar district, he met with the accident on November 7 in Kamakshipalya.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th November 2022 11:06 am IST
Bengaluru: Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in road accident
Soldire Chetan

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old soldier succumbed to injuries on Thursday after he was hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus last week.

The victim has been identified as Chetan, attached to the Chennai Regiment.

A resident of Chinnakote village in Kolar district, he met with the accident on November 7 in Kamakshipalya.

Also Read
Jamia masjid row: Bajrang Dal submits PIL to Karnataka HC, demands to vacate mosque

Chetan was admitted in the Commando hospital near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

He had joined the army three years ago.

Chetan had come to Bengaluru to spend time with his family members.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button