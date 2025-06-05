Bengaluru stampede: FIR against RCB, event management firm, KSCA

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered against RCB, State Cricket Association, and others under various charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the stampede that killed 11 people on June 4, police said on Thursday.

Following a complaint by a police inspector, the case was also registered against the event management firm DNA entertainment private limited at Cubbon Park station on June 5, they said.

In the FIR, RCB Franchise has been listed as accused 1, DNA entertainment private limited as accused 2 and Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee as accused 3, they said.

The case has been transferred to the criminal investigation department for inquiry.

Sections

The case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, after RCB won the IPL trophy on Tuesday, there were celebrations at night on MG Road, Church Street, in front of Chinnaswamy stadium, UB City and Vittal Mallya Road and police officials were deployed till 5.30 am on Wednesday to ensure that no untoward incident occurred.

On Tuesday around 6 pm, KSCA chief executive officer Shubendu Ghosh requested for permission from Cubbon Park police inspector to organise victory celebrations on Wednesday evening at the stadium if RCB won for which he also sought proper bandobast (security arrangements).

The inspector said if RCB won, lakhs of people would gather and the police would be deployed for night security arrangements as well.

The KSCA administration was also informed that if celebrations are organised at the stadium, lakhs of people would gather and police would need time to make security arrangements and traffic diversions.

Permission was denied

Subsequently, permission was denied citing security reasons and traffic snarls but KSCA, DNA Entertainment Private Ltd and RCB allegedly insisted on holding the celebrations on June 4.

The FIR further stated that on Wednesday morning, the RCB franchise announced the programme on social media inviting people for the event despite having no permission from the competent authority.

Taking note of this, an emergency meeting was called by the senior police officials to review the security measures and traffic arrangements. Additional force was also roped in for security.

The FIR stated that necessary security arrangements were made for the felicitation programme at Vidhana Soudha and for transporting the RCB team from HAL airport to Taj West End hotel and later to Vidhana Soudha premises.

Since the victory celebration programme was scheduled at the stadium at 5 pm, the complainant stated that lakhs of fans gathered near the stadium. The Police had made adequate security arrangements for this but the stadium had only seating capacity for around 35,000 people.

“KSCA management committee, and RCB franchise officials failed to decide on how to grant fans entry into the stadium. Consequently, thousands of fans gathered on the roads outside the stadium. Around 3:10 PM, the gates at locations with the largest crowds were opened to let people inside. This led to a severe stampede at the gates, resulting in stampede and commotion,” it further stated.

The police officers and personnel, along with private security personnel appointed by KSCA and VIP security, made strenuous efforts to control the crowd. They rescued those injured in the stampede inside and, with the help of the public and police, admitted them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

11 people died

As a result, a total of 11 people died and 64 were injured, it stated.

“Due to the alertness of the deployed police officers and personnel, the large crowd gathered outside the stadium was safely dispersed using the Public Address system and other methods, directing fans to leave the area. Subsequently, the programme commenced at 5:45 PM,” it added.

Police pointed to the negligence on part of the RCB and KSCA for failing to make proper arrangements for the event and provide adequate facilities for the smooth entry of fans. The police in the FIR blamed them for their failure to properly inform public, fans, and the police about the passes and free zones which led to confusion among the lakhs of fans that gathered around the stadium.

It resulted in pushing, shoving and chaos at the gates 2, 2a, 6, 7, 15,17,18,20 and 21, it added.

Officers suspended

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect.

The suspended officers are B. Dayanand, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Vikas Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, West Division, Shekhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Balakrishna, ACP, Cubbon Park Division and Girish, Inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station.