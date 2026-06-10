Bengaluru students seek discounted Namma Metro passes

Bengaluru: Following the Karnataka government’s announcement of free bus passes for students across the state, students in Bengaluru have now urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to introduce special discounted passes for travel on Namma Metro.

While welcoming the free bus pass scheme, students said they are not demanding free metro travel but are seeking concessional fares that would make daily commuting more affordable. They believe such a move would encourage greater use of public transport and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Students pointed out that many college-goers and educational institution commuters rely on the Metro for faster and safer travel across the city. According to them, affordable metro passes would significantly reduce transportation expenses and improve access to educational institutions located far from residential areas.

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They also cited findings from studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which indicate that the use of efficient public transport systems can contribute to better physical and mental well-being by reducing commuting stress, travel time and exposure to traffic congestion.

Student representatives argued that encouraging metro travel would help reduce the number of private vehicles on Bengaluru’s roads, thereby easing traffic congestion and lowering pollution levels. They noted that many students currently depend on two-wheelers for commuting, increasing the risk of road accidents.

“Students do not need free metro travel. A subsidised student pass would be sufficient. It would encourage more students to choose public transport instead of private vehicles,” a student representative said.

The demand comes shortly after D.K. Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister and announced free bus passes for school and college students during his first Cabinet meeting. The government is currently working on the implementation and distribution process for the scheme.

With students now seeking similar concessions for Metro services, attention has turned to whether the state government and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will consider introducing a dedicated student pass or discounted travel scheme.

For now, students are awaiting the government’s response, hoping that affordable Metro travel will become part of Bengaluru’s broader public transport strategy.