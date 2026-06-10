BDA targets Guinness record with 1.5 million saplings

Bengaluru: In a massive green initiative aimed at expanding Bengaluru’s tree cover and promoting environmental sustainability, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced plans to plant 1.5 million saplings across the city on June 27, marking the birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The ambitious drive is expected to be one of the largest plantation campaigns ever undertaken in the city and is being planned with the objective of entering the Guinness World Records.

The large-scale afforestation programme is being organised following the directions of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. As part of the initiative, BDA has identified multiple locations across Bengaluru for simultaneous plantation activities.

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A major portion of the drive will be concentrated in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, where nearly 500,000 saplings are slated to be planted. The remaining one million saplings will be planted across various BDA-developed layouts, including Banashankari Sixth Stage, and along major road corridors connecting Mysuru Road and Magadi Road.

Officials said the programme will focus not only on increasing greenery but also on promoting biodiversity through the plantation of indigenous and environmentally beneficial species. More than 350 varieties of native, fruit-bearing and medicinal plants have been selected for the campaign.

Species such as mango, jackfruit, neem and sapota, along with several rare medicinal plants, will form part of the plantation effort. To encourage community participation and environmental awareness, the BDA has also introduced a unique “One House, One Medicinal Plant” concept under the campaign.

Speaking about the initiative, BDA Chairman and Shantinagar MLA N.A. Harris said preparations for the mega event are already underway. Site inspections have been completed in several locations, while the process of procuring saplings has begun.

“Following the Chief Minister’s vision, we are organising a massive plantation programme on Kempegowda Jayanti. With active public participation, we are confident that this environmental movement will create a Guinness World Record and significantly enhance Bengaluru’s green cover,” Harris said.

The initiative is expected to involve government agencies, residents’ welfare associations, educational institutions, volunteers and environmental groups, making it one of the largest citizen-driven green campaigns in Karnataka’s history.