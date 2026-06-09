Ex-Karnataka MLA stages protest against Rs 80Cr govt land grab

Malur: Former Malur MLA KS Manjunath Gowda on Tuesday, June 9, led a protest outside the Tahsildar’s office, alleging that nearly 16 acres of prime government land worth around Rs 80 crore had been illegally encroached upon through forged revenue records.

Accompanied by supporters, Manjunath Gowda staged a sudden demonstration and accused land grabbers of manipulating official documents with the help of revenue officials. During the protest, he produced what he claimed were original land records to substantiate his allegations.

According to the former legislator, the land located near Thornahalli village in Kolar district was officially recorded as government property in revenue records dating back to 1961. In 1963, fake documents were created, and the land was illegally transferred to an individual identified as Ashok Jain.

“The records clearly show that the land belonged to the government. Yet, through fraudulent means and with the collusion of officials, ownership was altered and entered in a private individual’s name,” Gowda alleged.

The protest witnessed tense moments when the former MLA confronted Tahsildar Roopa and presented historical revenue documents. Protesters claimed that the officer was unable to provide satisfactory answers and subsequently left the office, further fuelling public anger.

Gowda demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the land scam and strict legal action against both former and current revenue officials who may have played a role in the illegal transfer.

He urged the Revenue Department to reclaim the land and restore it to government ownership. Warning of intensified agitation, the former MLA said a larger movement would be launched across the taluk if authorities failed to act.

District officials have not yet issued an official response to the allegations.