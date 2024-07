Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna has been granted conditional bail by a Karnataka court on Monday, July 22.

Suraj Revanna was charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault case. He is the elder brother of Revanth Revanna who is also facing rape cases.

Suraj Revanna was booked last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 27-year-old party worker.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)