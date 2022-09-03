Bengaluru: Two cab drivers arrested for raping woman

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd September 2022 11:35 am IST
Hyderabad: Drug peddler from Goa held
Representational image

Bengaluru: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman in the pretext of dropping her home, police said on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Akshilesh from Ballary and Deepu from Hassan.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

MS Education Academy

Police said the victim woman had gone to Eejipura at 5 p.m..

While she was walking to find transportation to reach home, the accused came on two bikes, stopped and convinced the victim that they would drop her.

Later, the took her to an isolated place near Huskur and raped her.

The accused also kept her in captivity but the victim somehow managed to escape and lodged the complaint.

Viveknagar police have taken up further investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button