Bengaluru: Two cab drivers arrested for raping woman

Bengaluru: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman in the pretext of dropping her home, police said on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Akshilesh from Ballary and Deepu from Hassan.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

Police said the victim woman had gone to Eejipura at 5 p.m..

While she was walking to find transportation to reach home, the accused came on two bikes, stopped and convinced the victim that they would drop her.

Later, the took her to an isolated place near Huskur and raped her.

The accused also kept her in captivity but the victim somehow managed to escape and lodged the complaint.

Viveknagar police have taken up further investigation.