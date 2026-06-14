Bengaluru waste tender: Ashoka urges panel to resist pressure

Ashoka further stressed that the committee’s findings would have far-reaching implications and could influence decisions affecting future generations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka
Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka

Bengaluru : Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka has appealed to the high-level committee constituted to examine the proposed ₹39,437-crore solid waste management tender under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), urging its members to submit an independent and transparent report without succumbing to any political or administrative pressure.

In a strongly worded appeal, Ashoka said the issue goes far beyond a routine government tender and concerns the future of Bengaluru, the money paid by taxpayers and public trust in governance. He noted that the committee members are not merely officials entrusted with a task but are also citizens, taxpayers and stakeholders in Bengaluru’s development.

“This is not just a question of examining a tender file. The committee is dealing with a matter that will determine the future of public resources, city administration and taxpayer money for the next three decades,” Ashoka stated.

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The BJP leader pointed out that even the state Finance Department had reportedly raised serious objections regarding the tender process. He argued that Bengaluru residents are already burdened with property taxes, various cesses and user charges, making it imperative that every rupee of public money is spent responsibly and transparently.

Ashoka further stressed that the committee’s findings would have far-reaching implications and could influence decisions affecting future generations. He urged members to place public interest above all other considerations while preparing their report.

“Your report should not merely be a document submitted to the government. It should become the foundation for decisions that will impact Bengaluru’s future. Therefore, I request you to act according to your conscience and submit a fearless, honest and transparent report,” he said.

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The appeal comes amid a political slugfest over the massive waste management tender, with the BJP alleging irregularities and the Congress government defending the process. The issue has sparked widespread debate over transparency, accountability and the management of public funds in Bengaluru’s civic administration.

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