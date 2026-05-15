Bengaluru Water Board says robotics helped avoid digging at 399 spots

Bengaluru: As part of its push towards advanced urban infrastructure management, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has successfully continued the use of robotic technology to identify pipeline and underground drainage defects without extensive road excavation.

According to the Water Board, the robotic inspection system has surveyed nearly 32.66 kilometres of underground pipelines over the past six months and helped avoid major road digging at 399 locations across Bengaluru.

Officials said the initiative has significantly reduced inconvenience to commuters and motorists by preventing large-scale road excavation works that often worsen traffic congestion in the city.

The advanced robotic system was launched in November last year by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to modernise pipeline inspection and sewer maintenance operations in Bengaluru.

In a media statement, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the technology has proven highly effective in detecting underground defects with precision while minimising disruption to the public.

“We understand how difficult road excavation becomes for motorists and citizens in a city like Bengaluru. Earlier, locating pipeline leakage or underground drainage defects required extensive digging along roads, which led to severe traffic congestion,” he said.

“Following the directions of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, we adopted advanced robotic technology for these operations. These machines can travel inside pipelines and identify defects accurately without digging roads. As a result, road excavation was avoided at 399 locations covering nearly 32 kilometres,” he added.

According to the Water Board, the robotic systems travelled a total distance of 32,661 metres inside underground pipelines and drainage lines, conducting scientific inspections and identifying faults with high accuracy.

During the inspections, the robots reportedly detected 399 separate defects, all of which were rectified with minimal damage to roads and surrounding infrastructure.

BWSSB officials stated that out of 404 complaints received after the deployment of the robotic system, 399 complaints have already been resolved successfully within six months. The remaining five complaints are also being addressed on priority.

The Water Board said the use of such technology reflects its commitment to improving public services while ensuring that Bengaluru’s roads, traffic movement and urban infrastructure face minimal disruption during maintenance work.

Ram Prasath Manohar further stated that BWSSB would continue adopting modern and citizen-friendly technologies in the coming years to strengthen the city’s civic infrastructure and improve service efficiency.