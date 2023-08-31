Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair loses libel case

Dana Cassidy, an activist for Benny Gantz’s opposition Blue and White Party, sued Netanyahu for a post that he made on Facebook at the time of the 2020 elections.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 31st August 2023 12:49 pm IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu lost a libel case and was ordered to pay 130,000 Shekels (about USD 35,000) in damages.

In the post, the younger Netanyahu implied that Cassidy was engaged in a romantic relationship with Gantz.

In his ruling, Judge Ronen Peleg said that some of things Yair Netanyahu wrote were, “truly shocking and extreme.

