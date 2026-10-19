Bentley says India-UK FTA to boost access for British cars

Bentley offers six models: Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur and Torcal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Bentley
Bentley

New Delhi: India remains an important market for Bentley, the British luxury car maker said on Monday, October 19, highlighting that the India-UK free trade agreement has the potential to enhance market access for eligible British-manufactured vehicles and contribute to the development of India’s luxury automotive sector.

The India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force in July, granting duty-free access to nearly 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK and paving the way for deeper trade, investment and services ties between the two countries.

The agreement provides a phased reduction in duties on British automobiles and alcoholic beverages, while safeguarding domestic producers through quotas and transition periods.

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“The India-UK Free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to enhance market access for eligible British-manufactured vehicles through a structured, phased reduction in import duties under defined quotas. With tariffs set to decline progressively over the coming years, the agreement is expected to create a more favourable environment for British luxury brands in India,” Bentley Motors stated.

Bentley offers six models: Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur and Torcal.

According to the company, the FTA currently applies to the Bentayga and Bentayga EWB, Bentley’s internal combustion engine models, enabling customers to benefit directly from the tariff provisions.

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Referring to the India-UK FTA, Axel Dewitz, Member of the Board for Finance and IT, Bentley Motors, said: “This agreement has the potential to enhance Bentley’s market access, support its long-term growth, and contribute to the development of India’s luxury automotive sector”.

Merchandise trade between the two countries stood at USD 25.1 billion in 2025-26, while bilateral services trade reached USD 35.4 billion in 2024, according to government data.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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