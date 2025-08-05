Best American-Style Burgers in Hyderabad: Top 6 spots in 2025

If you're craving this American delight, Siasat.com brings you a curated list of  6 places in Hyderabad serving some of the best smashed burgers in town with bursts of flavours for your tastebuds

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th August 2025 6:00 pm IST
burger
Hyderabad food

Hyderabad is no stranger to global food trends. From Korean corn dogs to New York-style pizzas, the city’s palate has grown bolder and more adventurous in recent years. And now, there’s a new craze sizzling its way into the hearts and bellies of foodies, the American-style smashed burger.

There’s something extra satisfying about a smashed burger that has a crispy, caramelized crust on the patty, juicy centre, soft bun, and melty cheese. Once a street-style favorite in America, smashed burgers have now found fans in Hyderabad. These burgers are all about bold flavour and no-fuss comfort thin patties smashed on a hot grill, stacked with cheese, pickles, onions, and saucy goodness.

If you’re craving this American delight, Siasat.com brings you a curated list of  6 places in Hyderabad serving some of the best smashed burgers in town with bursts of flavours for your tastebuds.

MS Teachers

Best American Style Burgers in Hyderabad

1. Nitro Grill, Jubilee Hills

A haven for meat lovers, Nitro Grill’s Classic Smash is juicy, cheesy, and grilled to perfection. It comes with a double patty, cheddar, grilled onions, and house sauce in a soft bun. The crispy edges and smoky flavour hit all the right notes.

Price : Rs.320 approx 

2. Sauced Up, Banjara Hills

Known for wild sauces and loaded burgers, Sauced Up offers a Triple Trouble Smash, three patties stacked with cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and their secret spicy sauce. It’s bold, messy, and massively satisfying.

Price : Rs.370 approx 

3. Mooyah, Inorbit Mall

This American chain serves burgers the traditional way. Their Smashburger Deluxe has freshly smashed patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, and signature Mooyah sauce. Add hand-cut fries and a creamy shake for the full diner experience.

Price : Rs.420 approx 

Germanten Hospital

4. Crispy Things, Madhapur

As the name suggests, their burgers bring the crunch. The OG Smash Burger is made with crispy-edged chicken or beef patties, spicy mayo, and tangy pickles. The combo of texture and flavour makes it a standout.

Price : Rs.280 – Rs.310

5. 1885 NY Smash Burgers, Banjara Hills

Bringing New York’s burger flair to Hyderabad, it serves authentic-style smashed burgers with a gourmet touch. Their Double Patty Smash is made with juicy patties, American cheese, house sauce, and caramelized onions all served in a toasted potato bun. It’s rich, flavourful, and hits all the right NYC notes.

Price : Rs.300-400

6. The PitSmokers, Gachibowli

From the BBQ experts comes a burger that’s big on smoky flavours. The Texas Double Smash is loaded with fire-grilled patties, BBQ sauce, cheese, and grilled onions. It’s indulgent, bold, and perfect for smoked burger lovers.

Price : Rs.350 approx 

So next time you crave a burger, ditch the regular ones and go for the smash. It’s crispy, juicy, and packed with flavour in every bite.

Tags
Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th August 2025 6:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button