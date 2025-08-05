Hyderabad is no stranger to global food trends. From Korean corn dogs to New York-style pizzas, the city’s palate has grown bolder and more adventurous in recent years. And now, there’s a new craze sizzling its way into the hearts and bellies of foodies, the American-style smashed burger.

There’s something extra satisfying about a smashed burger that has a crispy, caramelized crust on the patty, juicy centre, soft bun, and melty cheese. Once a street-style favorite in America, smashed burgers have now found fans in Hyderabad. These burgers are all about bold flavour and no-fuss comfort thin patties smashed on a hot grill, stacked with cheese, pickles, onions, and saucy goodness.

If you’re craving this American delight, Siasat.com brings you a curated list of 6 places in Hyderabad serving some of the best smashed burgers in town with bursts of flavours for your tastebuds.

Best American Style Burgers in Hyderabad

1. Nitro Grill, Jubilee Hills

A haven for meat lovers, Nitro Grill’s Classic Smash is juicy, cheesy, and grilled to perfection. It comes with a double patty, cheddar, grilled onions, and house sauce in a soft bun. The crispy edges and smoky flavour hit all the right notes.

Price : Rs.320 approx

2. Sauced Up, Banjara Hills

Known for wild sauces and loaded burgers, Sauced Up offers a Triple Trouble Smash, three patties stacked with cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and their secret spicy sauce. It’s bold, messy, and massively satisfying.

Price : Rs.370 approx

3. Mooyah, Inorbit Mall

This American chain serves burgers the traditional way. Their Smashburger Deluxe has freshly smashed patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, and signature Mooyah sauce. Add hand-cut fries and a creamy shake for the full diner experience.

Price : Rs.420 approx

4. Crispy Things, Madhapur

As the name suggests, their burgers bring the crunch. The OG Smash Burger is made with crispy-edged chicken or beef patties, spicy mayo, and tangy pickles. The combo of texture and flavour makes it a standout.

Price : Rs.280 – Rs.310

5. 1885 NY Smash Burgers, Banjara Hills

Bringing New York’s burger flair to Hyderabad, it serves authentic-style smashed burgers with a gourmet touch. Their Double Patty Smash is made with juicy patties, American cheese, house sauce, and caramelized onions all served in a toasted potato bun. It’s rich, flavourful, and hits all the right NYC notes.

Price : Rs.300-400

6. The PitSmokers, Gachibowli

From the BBQ experts comes a burger that’s big on smoky flavours. The Texas Double Smash is loaded with fire-grilled patties, BBQ sauce, cheese, and grilled onions. It’s indulgent, bold, and perfect for smoked burger lovers.

Price : Rs.350 approx

So next time you crave a burger, ditch the regular ones and go for the smash. It’s crispy, juicy, and packed with flavour in every bite.