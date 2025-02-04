Best place in Hyderabad for Delhi’s famous Chandni Chowk food

If there’s one place in India that truly captures the essence of street food, it’s Chandni Chowk. Nestled in the heart of Old Delhi, this marketplace dates back centuries but isn’t limited only to narrow lanes and old havelis. It is also a paradise for food lovers, where every corner is filled with the aroma of kebabs, jalebis, gravies, and whatnot. Chandni Chowk’s culinary scene is a blend of tradition, nostalgia and unmatched flavours. Each bite here tells a story about its legacy of feeding generations.

Now, the magic of Chandni Chowk is making its way to Hyderabad with the most popular Kake Di Hatti. Known for its massive stuffed naans and velvety gravies in authentic North Indian flavours, this restaurant has been a go-to spot for food lovers for decades. Now, Hyderabad is getting a taste of the deliciousness but how does it really fit in the city’s vibrant food scene? Let’s find out.

Kake Di Hatti Hyderabad Menu

At Kake Di Hatti, the culinary experience is all about authentic North Indian flavours that have become synonymous with Delhi’s food legacy. The restaurant’s star attraction is its massive naans which total to 33 and are also touted as ‘India’s biggest naan’. The traditional naans are generously filled with aloo, paneer, cheese and gobi, giving it a contemporary twist, they also serve broccoli and nutella naans. Next, their vegetarian matka curries like Dal Makhni, Malai Kofta, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Amritsari Chole, Methi Matar Malai and Paneer Butter Masala are a must try. One just cannot leave without trying their fully loaded dry fruit lassi and Kesar Kulfi.

The Hyderabad experience

Kake Di Hatti’s Hyderabad branches capture the spirit of its Delhi roots while adapting seamlessly to the city’s dynamic food scene. Diners can enjoy the same rustic charm and robust flavours that made the original a hit, all set against a modern ambience that caters to Hyderabad’s diverse and discerning crowd. The branch’s strategic locations- Jubilee Hills and Kondapur- have only added to its popularity.

