Best places to watch IPL Finals 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation for the IPL 2024 grand finale. Today, on the 26th of May, the cricketing world turns its eyes to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash for the title.

IPL Finals Screening Venues in Hyderabad

For those looking to soak in the excitement with friends and family, Hyderabad offers plenty of venues for a larger-than-life viewing experience. A trending reel by the popular Instagram page Zest Of Hyderabad makes it easy for you.

Here are some of the top places in Hyderabad where you can catch the IPL 2024 Finals on the big screen:

Palm Arabiana

Lala’s Cafe

Enchante Cafe

Aromale Cafe

Tiger Lilly Bistro

Infinity Drive-in

The Street Drive-in

Yoko Sizzlers

Sattva Knowledge City

Who do you think will win, Sun Risers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders? Comment below