‘Yeh kin jaahilo mein maine shaadi kar li,’ says Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show and made some statements that are getting a lot of attention online. In a viral clip from the show that is surfacing online, Sania and host Kapil Sharma did a funny act together. Sania played the role of a daughter-in-law, and Kapil acted as her mother-in-law.

In the video, Sania joked about marrying into an illiterate family, saying, “Kin Jaahilo mein mai ne shaadi kar li.” She then served Kapil tea, and their humorous banter as a saas-bahu duo left viewers in splits. When Kapil asked if it was tea or poison, Sania quipped, “Mai ne toh chai hi banayi thi. Apke mooh ko lag kar zehar ho gayi hogi.”

Fans quickly reacted, with many bringing up Sania’s ex-husband, Shoaib Malik. Some said she was speaking from experience, while others claimed she was telling the truth in her joke.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated a few months ago. Sania’s father confirmed that she took ‘qula’ from Shoaib, and their divorce was confirmed by her family after Shoaib’s third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed, which shocked many.

Currently, Sania Mirza is in the news again as she is preparing for the spiritual journey of Haj with her sister Anam Mirza and brother-in-law Asaduddin.