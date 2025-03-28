Betting apps case: Telangana HC rejects Vishnupriya’s plea to quash FIR

Hyderabad: In a notable legal turn of events, the Telangana High Court has rejected actress Vishnupriya’s plea to cancel an FIR against her for promoting betting apps. The court, which heard the case on March 28, 2025, directed Vishnupriya to cooperate completely with the investigation being conducted by the Miyapur police.

The FIR against Vishnupriya and several other celebrities was lodged after there were complaints against them promoting online betting sites, which reportedly lured impressionable youth into gambling.

The police have filed cases against a total of 25 people, including prominent names from the Telugu film world, including Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Telangana Gaming Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Vishnupriya’s lawyers said the allegations were baseless and did not suit her case. The court’s ruling, though, highlights the gravity of the accusations and calls for responsibility by public figures encouraging potentially dangerous behavior.