SIT to probe online betting app menace: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the online betting menace, which has been destroying the families of the poor in the state. He said that if needed, CB CID would be roped in.

Addressing the budget session of the Telangana assembly on Wednesday, March 26, Revanth Reddy said that the punishment for those running such online betting/gaming apps would be raised by amending the legislation enacted to prohibit such illegal activities in 2017 in the upcoming assembly sessions.

He said that the amendment was needed because the maximum punishment for such a crime was only two years, which needed to be raised so that such activities could be controlled.

He said that the state government was going to act tough to control online betting, gutka, and banned substances.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)