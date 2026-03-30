Beyond prayer: Hyderabad’s mosques are turning into community centres

Hyderabad: Mosques across Hyderabad are increasingly functioning as community centres offering education, skill development and civic awareness programmes alongside their traditional religious role.

For instance, the Alamgir Masjid in Vijayanagar Colony is offering counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), a dedicated reading room for medical students and hosting regular lectures by practising doctors.

The Qutub Shahi Masjid Ek Khana in Shaikpet is conducting education, social welfare and cultural initiatives for the wider community. Mouzam Hussain of MS Education Academy is providing coaching at mosque premises for students from kindergarten all the way to those preparing for competitive examinations such as civil services, NEET and EAMCET.

Voter awareness programmes

The Salarjung Colony Masjid in Tolichowki has initiated electoral awareness programmes focused on voter registration and informed participation in the democratic process. The historic mosque in the Public Garden area is running voter ID and civic awareness drives.

On the other hand, the Masjid-e-Chowk, one of the city’s prominent mosques, which received a grant of Rs 2.28 crore from the Telangana government for its development and preservation by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, houses a library and reading rooms open to the public.

Interfaith dialogue

A “Visit My Mosque” programme was launched to promote interfaith dialogue, coordinated by IT consultant Syed Mohsin Ali, whose team also runs skill development workshops, career guidance sessions and vocational training for youth. The team additionally organises national festival celebrations, including Independence Day and Republic Day events at mosques, to foster civic responsibility among community members.

Career counselling support is also being provided by Mir Mahmood Ali, a guidance and counselling expert, while Mohammed Abdul Lateef, a former officer in the Merchant Navy who later moved into education and was previously associated with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), is involved in educational and cultural activities.