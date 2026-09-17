Beyond the Uniform: Cyberabad cops give influencers inside look

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Thursday, September 17, organised an experiential programme titled “Beyond the Uniform” for content creators and influencers, aimed at giving them a first-hand understanding of policing operations, citizen services and technology.

The programme, held at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, included an open house tour, a canine and horse show and a visit to the PSIOC building, where participants were briefed on Dial 112, the SCSC, Student Mobility, the Centre of Excellence and command and control operations.

Firearms, bomb disposal, police dogs on display

During the open house tour, participants gained insight into how firearms work and how bomb disposal operations are carried out. The canine and horse show gave them a look at how police dogs are trained and use their sense of smell to detect and locate objects, along with a demonstration of the skills of police horses.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and SCSC Chairperson M Ramesh Reddy said collaboration between the police and influencers was important to build public awareness and help remove the fear of police among people. He encouraged the participants to work with the police to promote positive engagement, awareness and trust between the public and law enforcement, and took questions from them on policing and citizen safety.

At the PSIOC building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Cybercrimes) K Pushpa explained how the police manage peak traffic during festivals and emergencies, outlining the challenges faced during extreme and peak periods and the achievements of Cyberabad Police in handling such situations.

At the SCSC office, chief executive officer (CEO) Naved Alam Khan spoke about the organisation’s role and its six forums and their contribution over the past two decades, inviting the participants to collaborate with SCSC and contribute their time and skills to the community.

Visit to Narsingi Police Station

The creators also visited Narsingi Police Station, where they were given a practical understanding of station operations, including how complaints are handled and how the Dial 112 emergency response system functions.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening public understanding of policing, encouraging responsible digital storytelling, and building stronger connections between the police and the community.