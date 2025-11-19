Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhu performs Umrah

Mumbai: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh, best known for playing the iconic and witty Vibhu (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), has embarked on a deeply spiritual journey with his family. The actor recently performed Umrah and shared two photos on social media, one from Madinah and another from the holy city of Makkah.

The pictures feature Aasif Sheikh alongside his wife Zeba Sheikh, their daughter Maryam Nastasia, and son Alyjah Iman, making it a truly special family moment.

In the photos, the family can be seen dressed in traditional attire. Fans have been sending blessings and warm wishes.

For those unaware, Aasif Sheikh married Zeba Sheikh in 1989 and the couple is blessed with two children — daughter Maryam, born in 1990, and son Alyjah, born in 1995. The family rarely makes public appearances.

Aasif Sheikh: Actor Loved for His Seamless Comedy

Aasif Sheikh is one of Indian television’s most respected and versatile actors. With a career spanning over three decades across theatre, TV, and films, he has portrayed a wide range of roles with unmatched ease. However, it is his portrayal of the charming, jobless-yet-loveable Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that has made him a household name in recent years. His comic timing, expressions, and effortless dialogue delivery have turned Vibhu into one of Indian TV’s most beloved comedy characters.

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Premiering in 2015, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain quickly became one of India’s most popular sitcoms, celebrated for its quirky humor and memorable characters. Set in the fictional colony of Modern Colony, the show revolves around two neighboring couples and their comical attempts to impress each other’s spouses. Aasif Sheikh’s Vibhu and Rohitashv Gour’s Manmohan Tiwari form the heart of the show, while the hilarious situations, iconic catchphrases, and colorful personalities keep audiences hooked even after years on air.

Today, the series is considered one of Indian television’s most successful and long-running comedy shows.