Bhagwant Mann hails SC verdict in Delhi vs Centre case

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict giving control over bureaucrats in administration of services to the Delhi government, saying it is a big victory for the “pro-people politics” of the AAP.

“I salute Arvind Kejriwal’s sincere struggle to save democracy in the country. By giving a right to take decisions to the Delhi government, a big victory of pro-people politics has been stamped,” Mann tweeted.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang called the SC verdict a victory of democracy.

“It is a victory for democracy that the hon’ble court has stamped the authority of the Delhi government to take administrative decisions, including appointments and transfers of officers in various departments,” he said.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land.

Hearing a Centre versus the Delhi government case over the demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

The top court refused to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan’s 2019 judgment that the city government has no power over the services.