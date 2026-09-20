Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to protest Tank Bund immersion ban

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Khairatabad Ganesh
Khairatabad Ganesh.

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) has announced a protest against the GHMC’s alleged move to prevent Ganesh idol immersion on Tank Bund and said it would proceed with preparations for the immersion celebrations.

According to a media invitation issued by the Samiti, a protest would be held on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. near the Ambedkar statue at Liberty Crossroads.

The Samiti said it would oppose the alleged restrictions on Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund and asserted that the immersion would be conducted there under any circumstances, in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Bhagyanagar.

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Following the protest, the Samiti plans to inaugurate the arrangements for the Ganesh immersion celebrations on Tank Bund.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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