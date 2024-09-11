Bharat Biotech to collaborate with Alopexx for broad-spectrum antimicrobial vaccine AV0328

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech announced a collaboration with Alopexx, Inc., for the co-development and commercialization of Alopexx’s proprietary broad-spectrum antimicrobial vaccine, AV0328, in India.

The vaccine will be made available in other low and lower-middle-income countries.

According to a press release from the company as part of the collaboration, the companies will co-develop and commercialize AV0328, a synthetic vaccine targeting poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), in India and other licensed territories.

Alopexx would be entitled to a one-time upfront payment and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future sales of AV0328 in the licensed territories.

Bharat Biotech is a pioneering biotechnology company known for its world-class research and development and manufacturing capabilities, and Alopexx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Alopexx to bring AV0328 to the regions where it is most needed. Our goal is to develop solutions to reduce antimicrobial resistance through vaccination. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality vaccines to combat infectious diseases globally.”

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Bharat Biotech,” said Dr. Daniel Vlock, CEO of Alopexx. “To partner with a company with such vast experience and expertise in vaccine development is a significant validation of the value and potential of Alopexx’s technology.”