Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul to wind up Karnataka leg, enter Telangana

Gandhi had started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 via Gundlupet.

Tumakuru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Raichur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed from Yermarus here to make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana via that state’s Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.

According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.

During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district.

According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to unite the country against “divisive forces” that are “spreading hatred” in the country.

