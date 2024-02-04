Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Know list of recipients of the award since 1954

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, expanding the list of recipients of the highest civilian award in India since 1954 to 50.

The Prime Minister used his personal social media handle to make the announcement and shared that he had congratulated the party veteran on receiving the prestigious honor.

“I am very happy to share that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.” tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

Born on November 8, 1927, the 96-year-old Advani served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004.

From 1998 to 2004, he also held the position of Minister of Home Affairs and was the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP during the 2009 general election.

LK Advani is widely credited as one of the tallest leaders who played a crucial role in scripting BJP’s rise from ‘oblivion to prominence.’ His Rath Yatra in the 1990s catapulted the saffron party into national politics.

Along with Advani, the government decided to award the Bharat Ratna to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

List of recipients of Bharat Ratna award since 1954

The Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, was instituted in 1954.

It is given as a mark of recognition for exceptional and distinguished service. Following is the list of recipients of the Bharat Ratna award since 1954.

Name Awarded in (Year) Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari 1954 Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan 1954 Dr. Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman 1954 Dr. Bhagwan Das 1955 Dr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya 1955 Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru 1955 Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant 1957 Dr. Dhondo Keshav Karve 1958 Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy 1961 Shri Purushottam Das Tandon 1961 Dr. Rajendra Prasad 1962 Dr. Zakir Husain 1963 Dr. Pandurang Vaman Kane 1963 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) 1966 Smt. Indira Gandhi 1971 Shri VarahagiriVenkataGiri 1975 Kumaraswamy Kamraj (Posthumous) 1976 Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) 1980 Acharya Vinoba Bhave (Posthumous) 1983 Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan 1987 Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) 1988 Dr. Bhim Rao RamjiAmbedkar (Posthumous) 1990 Dr. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela 1990 Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) 1991 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) 1991 Morarji Ranchhodji Desai 1991 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (Posthumous) 1992 Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai Tata 1992 Satyajit Ray 1992 Gulzarilal Nanda 1997 Aruna Asaf Ali (Posthumous) 1997 Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam 1997 Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi 1998 Chidambaram Subramaniam 1998 Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) 1999 Professor Amartya Sen 1999 Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (Posthumous) 1999 Pandit Ravi Shankar 1999 Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar 2001 Ustad Bismillah Khan 2001 Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi 2009 Prof. C. N. R. Rao 2014 Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar 2014 Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2015 Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous) 2015 Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous) 2019 Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous) 2019 Pranab Mukherjee 2019 Source: MHA

The award was not given to anyone between 2020 and 2023.

Now, the decision to award the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani and Karpoori Thakur has taken the number of recipients of the country’s highest civilian award to 50.