Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Know list of recipients of the award since 1954

LK Advani is widely credited as one of the tallest leaders who played a crucial role in scripting BJP’s rise from 'oblivion to prominence'

Published: 4th February 2024 9:04 am IST
PM Modi (Left) and LK Advani (Right) (Image: X/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, expanding the list of recipients of the highest civilian award in India since 1954 to 50.

The Prime Minister used his personal social media handle to make the announcement and shared that he had congratulated the party veteran on receiving the prestigious honor.

“I am very happy to share that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.” tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

LK Advani

Born on November 8, 1927, the 96-year-old Advani served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004.

From 1998 to 2004, he also held the position of Minister of Home Affairs and was the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP during the 2009 general election.

LK Advani is widely credited as one of the tallest leaders who played a crucial role in scripting BJP’s rise from ‘oblivion to prominence.’ His Rath Yatra in the 1990s catapulted the saffron party into national politics.

Along with Advani, the government decided to award the Bharat Ratna to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

List of recipients of Bharat Ratna award since 1954

The Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, was instituted in 1954.

It is given as a mark of recognition for exceptional and distinguished service. Following is the list of recipients of the Bharat Ratna award since 1954.

NameAwarded in (Year)
Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari1954
Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan1954
Dr. Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman1954
Dr. Bhagwan Das1955
Dr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya1955
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru1955
Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant1957
Dr. Dhondo Keshav Karve1958
Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy1961
Shri Purushottam Das Tandon1961
Dr. Rajendra Prasad1962
Dr. Zakir Husain1963
Dr. Pandurang Vaman Kane1963
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous)1966
Smt. Indira Gandhi1971
Shri VarahagiriVenkataGiri1975
Kumaraswamy Kamraj (Posthumous)1976
Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa)1980
Acharya Vinoba Bhave (Posthumous)1983
Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan1987
Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous)1988
Dr. Bhim Rao RamjiAmbedkar (Posthumous)1990
Dr. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela1990
Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous)1991
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous)1991
Morarji Ranchhodji Desai1991
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (Posthumous)1992
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai Tata1992
Satyajit Ray1992
Gulzarilal Nanda1997
Aruna Asaf Ali (Posthumous)1997
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam1997
Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi1998
Chidambaram Subramaniam1998
Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous)1999
Professor Amartya Sen1999
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (Posthumous)1999
Pandit Ravi Shankar1999
Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar2001
Ustad Bismillah Khan2001
Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi2009
Prof. C. N. R. Rao2014
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar2014
Atal Bihari Vajpayee2015
Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous)2015
Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous)2019
Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous)2019
Pranab Mukherjee2019
Source: MHA

The award was not given to anyone between 2020 and 2023.

Now, the decision to award the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani and Karpoori Thakur has taken the number of recipients of the country’s highest civilian award to 50.

Tags
