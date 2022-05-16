Bharatiya Kisan Union splits, Tikait brothers ‘removed’

Published: 16th May 2022
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has split with a breakaway group, claiming to be the ‘real’ organisation, appointing Rajesh Chauhan as the new chief.

Naresh Tikait has been removed from the president’s post and so has BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait.

The development took place on the death anniversary of BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait in Lucknow.

Rajesh Chauhan told reporters that the Tikait brothers were trying to politicise the organisation which was unacceptable to farmers.

“We are an apolitical organisation and will remain so,” said Chauhan.

Rakesh Tikait could not be contacted for his comment.

