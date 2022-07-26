Bharti Singh’s son pics as ‘Arab Sheikh’ with hookah receives flak

Mumbai: Television personalities Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents in April this year as they welcomed their baby boy Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa. The couple revealed the face of their bundle of joy on social media a few days ago and ever since then we have been getting several cute glimpses of the little munchkin.

On Sunday, Bharti took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Laksh dressed as an Arab Sheikh and a hookah pot can also be seen placed right next to him. She captioned, “Happy sunday Laksh singh limbachiya #ganpatibappamorya #golla #Bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiya”.

While the photo received thousands of likes and love, it did not go well with a few social media users who trolled the new parents. They were offended by the hookah alongside a little baby.

One netizen wrote, “Abi s bigad rh ho bacha ko * #@bharti.laughterqueen”, another one commented, “Hukka kyu rakha he”. Another troll commented, “Baki sab toh thik hai ye hookah kis khusi main rakha hai bhay?”.

“Aree apko pta nhi hai bade hoke usse insta pe live aake chaale banane hai isliye abhi se tayari hori,” read another comment. “The baby is looking so cute but the theme is like very dangerous for health sorry but this is not nice,” wrote on netizen.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met and fell in love on the sets of ‘Comedy Circus’. The couple got hitched in 2017 after dating for almost seven years.