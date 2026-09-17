Bhatkal tense after mosque damaged during Ganesh procession

Karwar: Tension was reported in Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district after unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at a mosque and an Arabic madrasa during a Ganesh idol immersion procession on the night of Wednesday, September 16.

The incident occurred on the Gulmi Railway Station Road when a public Ganesh immersion procession was passing through the area after starting from Taland. The procession had crossed the Gulmi railway bridge and was proceeding towards the railway station when stones were allegedly thrown at the Ismail Sunni Jamiya Mosque and the Tajus-Sunna Arabic Madrasa located on the ground floor of the building.

According to the complaint filed with Bhatkal Town Police Station, two windowpanes of the building were damaged in the incident. Abdul Alim, a resident, approached the police and sought action against those responsible for the alleged stone-pelting.

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Following the incident, a group of local Muslims gathered outside the police station and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved. Police officials held discussions with the gathering and assured them that an investigation would be conducted and the persons responsible would be identified and arrested.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Deepan MN visited the spot after receiving information about the incident and inspected the area. He also interacted with residents and took stock of the situation.

The SP assured the people that the police would take necessary action against those responsible after identifying them. Following the assurance, the gathering dispersed from outside the police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged stone-pelting and are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify the persons involved. Officials are also collecting information about the movement of the procession and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Bhatkal as a precautionary measure following the incident. Senior officers are monitoring the situation and efforts are being made to prevent any further disturbance.

Police sources said the investigation would establish whether the stone-pelting was deliberate and identify those responsible based on available evidence. Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation is under way.

The incident occurred during the ongoing Ganesh festival, when immersion processions are being held in several parts of the state. Police have been maintaining heightened security in sensitive areas to ensure that processions pass peacefully and to prevent incidents that could lead to tension between communities.