Telangana Finance min presents Rs 3.04L Cr Budget for 2025-26

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, March 19. The budget totals Rs 3,04,965 crores, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s budget of Rs 2,91,000 crores for 2024-25.
Key highlights of the Budget
- Revenue Expenditure: The budget allocates Rs 2,26,982 crores for revenue expenditure.
- Capital Expenditure: A capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crores has been earmarked.
Sector-wise allocations
The budget outlines various allocations across different sectors:
- Agriculture: Rs 24,439 crores
- Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Support): Rs 18,000 crores
- Animal Husbandry: Rs 1,674 crores
- Civil Supplies: Rs 5,734 crores
- Education: Rs 23,108 crores
- Employment Generation: Rs 900 crores
- Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 31,605 crores
- Women and Child Welfare: Rs 2,861 crores
- Scheduled Caste Welfare: Rs 40,232 crores
- Scheduled Tribe Welfare: Rs 17,169 crores
- Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 11,405 crores
- Minority Welfare: Rs 3,591 crores
- Handloom and Handicrafts: Rs 371 crores
- Information Technology: Rs 774 crores
Infrastructure and development
The budget also allocates funds for critical infrastructure and development projects:
- Industry Sector: Rs 3,525 crores
- Electricity: Rs 21,221 crores
- Health Services: Rs 12,393 crores
- Urban Development and Municipal Affairs: Rs 17,677 crores
- Irrigation: Rs 23,373 crores
- Tourism Sector: Rs 775 crores
- Cultural Sector: Rs 465 crores
- Forestry and Environment: Rs 1,023 crores
Housing initiatives
A notable initiative includes the allocation of Rs 22,500 crores for the Indiramma housing scheme, which aims to provide 4.50 lakh houses across constituencies at a rate of 3,500 houses per constituency.
Cabinet approval
Before presenting the budget in the assembly at 11 am today, the state cabinet convened at 9:30 am to discuss key priorities and allocations.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led this meeting where ministers were directed on funding adjustments and strategic goals.
