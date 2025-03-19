Telangana Finance min presents Rs 3.04L Cr Budget for 2025-26

A notable initiative includes the allocation of Rs 22,500 crores for the Indiramma housing scheme, which aims to provide 4.50 lakh houses across constituencies at a rate of 3,500 houses per constituency.

Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, March 19. The budget totals Rs 3,04,965 crores, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s budget of Rs 2,91,000 crores for 2024-25.

Key highlights of the Budget

  • Revenue Expenditure: The budget allocates Rs 2,26,982 crores for revenue expenditure.
  • Capital Expenditure: A capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crores has been earmarked.

Sector-wise allocations

The budget outlines various allocations across different sectors:

  • Agriculture: Rs 24,439 crores
  • Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Support): Rs 18,000 crores
  • Animal Husbandry: Rs 1,674 crores
  • Civil Supplies: Rs 5,734 crores
  • Education: Rs 23,108 crores
  • Employment Generation: Rs 900 crores
  • Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 31,605 crores
  • Women and Child Welfare: Rs 2,861 crores
  • Scheduled Caste Welfare: Rs 40,232 crores
  • Scheduled Tribe Welfare: Rs 17,169 crores
  • Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 11,405 crores
  • Minority Welfare: Rs 3,591 crores
  • Handloom and Handicrafts: Rs 371 crores
  • Information Technology: Rs 774 crores

Infrastructure and development

The budget also allocates funds for critical infrastructure and development projects:

  • Industry Sector: Rs 3,525 crores
  • Electricity: Rs 21,221 crores
  • Health Services: Rs 12,393 crores
  • Urban Development and Municipal Affairs: Rs 17,677 crores
  • Irrigation: Rs 23,373 crores
  • Tourism Sector: Rs 775 crores
  • Cultural Sector: Rs 465 crores
  • Forestry and Environment: Rs 1,023 crores

Housing initiatives

A notable initiative includes the allocation of Rs 22,500 crores for the Indiramma housing scheme, which aims to provide 4.50 lakh houses across constituencies at a rate of 3,500 houses per constituency.

Cabinet approval

Before presenting the budget in the assembly at 11 am today, the state cabinet convened at 9:30 am to discuss key priorities and allocations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led this meeting where ministers were directed on funding adjustments and strategic goals.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

