“Bhavana ko samjho”: Kriti Sanon’s mom pens cryptic note amid ‘Adipurush’ row

Mumbai: Amid massive backlash against Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’, the actor’s mother Geeta Sanon penned a cryptic post extending support to the film.

In an Instagram note, Geeta spoke about not looking at a person’s mistakes, but understanding their emotions.

She posted, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” She explained the meaning of this, and wrote, “Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the… Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram (With a positive outlook, the whole world will seem beautiful.

Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in Shabri’s ‘ber’, and not pay heed to the fact that Shabri lied.

Don’t focus on a person’s mistakes, focus on their emotions. Jai shri Ram).”

The post evoked mixed reactions.

“Ekdum sahi,” Kriti’s younger sister Nupur commented.

“So true,” a social media user commented.

However, several social media users called out Kriti’s mom.

“You shouldn’t support this anti Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti Hindu activities,” an Instagram user wrote.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’, which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film’s certain dialogues. Some of which include ‘marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

In the wake of such flak, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ revamped the dialogues. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Amid the row, Nepali capital Kathmandu’s Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a ban on Indian movies following the ‘Adipurush’ dialogue controversy. In less than an hour of the KMC Mayor’s decision, the Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya also sent letters to three movie theatres to halt the screening of all Indian movies starting Monday morning.With orders from the mayors of both Metropolitan cities, the halls in both places have taken off the screening of Indian movies from their schedule and replaced them with Hollywood and Nepali movies.