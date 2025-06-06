Bhawna Kohli reacts to comment on her bond with Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: It was a proud and emotional time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their fans as the team finally won the IPL trophy after 18 years. Among the happiest was Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling it a dream come true for her family and millions of fans.

Emotional Post for Her Brother

Bhawna shared pictures of Virat from the big match, including some with his wife, Anushka Sharma. In her caption, she praised Virat’s hard work and the long wait for this moment. She also mentioned their late father, saying he must be smiling from above, proud of his son’s success.

Troll Questions Her Relationship with Virat and Anushka

While many people loved her post, one troll left a mean comment. The person asked why Virat and Anushka never like her posts or mention her, suggesting there might be a problem between them.

Instead of getting angry, Bhawna replied in a calm and graceful way. She said love doesn’t always have to be shown online to be real.

“May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you.” she wrote. Her reply won hearts and quickly went viral on social media.

Joy Turns to Sorrow After Stampede

While RCB’s win was a big moment, a stampede during celebrations in Bengaluru turned the joy into sadness. Eleven people lost their lives, and many were injured. Virat and Anushka returned to Mumbai afterward, shocked and heartbroken.