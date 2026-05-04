BHEL Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 1,290 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:40 pm IST
Logo of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Monday posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, its total income surged to Rs 12,553.50 crore from Rs 9,142.64 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Subhan Bakery

For the entire FY26, the company’s net profit jumped to Rs 1,600.26 crore from Rs 533.90 crore in the year ago.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share of Rs 2 each for the fiscal ended March 31, 2026. BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:40 pm IST

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