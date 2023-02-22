Bhiwani killings: ‘Even if burnt corpses of Junaid, Nasir..’, Owaisi slams Khattar

On the recent horirifying incident in Haryana’s Bhiwani where two Muslim men from Rajasthan were allegedly kidnapped, lynched and burnt in a Bolero car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and asked if even the burnt corpses of Junaid and Nasir, the two dead victims couldnt wake up his conscience, it doesnt matter whether he is the chief minister or not.

“If your police are done with the meat of Biryani on Eid, then tell me when will the killers of Junaid-Nasir be arrested? When will those who spew venom in the Mahapanchayat go to jail? If even the burnt corpses of Junaid-Nasir could not wake up your conscience, then it is the same whether you are Chief Minister or not,” he said.

खट्टर साहब ने मामले के जाँच की ज़िम्मेदारी से अपने हाथ धो दिये हैं और पूरी ज़िम्मेदारी राजस्थान पुलिस पर थोप दिए हैं।जबकि क़त्ल हरियाणा में हुआ था। इससे ये साफ़ ज़ाहिर होता है कि हरियाणा की भाजपा सरकार, गौ-रक्षक गैंग को बचाने में लगी हुई है। — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 22, 2023

Owaisi was referring to the Hindu Mahapanchayat that was organised by the main accused Monu Manesar’s supporters where an open threat to the Rajasthan police was issued.

One of the speakers said, “If the Rajasthan police dare to come and arrest Monu from his home, then we assure them that they will not go back in their two feet.”

“It is because of Monu and his people that Manesar is able to save cows for the last eight years. Had it not been for them, the village would have turned into a mini Pakistan,” the speaker added among cheers from the crowd.

The Mahapanchayat at Manesar’s Baba Bhimsa temple was attended by villagers who proudly regarded Monu as the ‘Pride of Hindus’.

Rajasthan police were openly threatened in the mahapanchayat being held in Manesar in support of Monu Manesar, but Haryana government and Haryana police are still silent.

One person said – "If the Rajasthan Police comes in this case, it will not be able to go back with its feet." pic.twitter.com/kyiy0BK5jB — Ïbrâhïm $hâïkh (@Officialibbo) February 21, 2023

“Khattar saheb has washed his hands off the responsibility of investigating the case and has put the entire responsibility on the Rajasthan Police. While the murder took place in Haryana. This clearly shows that the BJP government of Haryana is trying to save the cow vigilante gang.

Even before this incident, all these criminals were working under the protection of BJP government and Haryana Police. It is BJP’s policy to save the oppressor and not give justice to the oppressed. Dayar e yaar teri josh e junoon pe salaam Mere watan tere daman e tar tar ki khair,” he further tweeted.