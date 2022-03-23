Bhoiguda mishap: Home minister asks GHMC to survey all establishments

Hyderabad: Telangana state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday discussed the issue of fire hazard vulnerabilities in wake of the ghastly fire mishap that took place the same day at Bhoiguda, which led to the death of 11 migrant workers. He stated that all required possible fire safety norms and implementable measures will be set up to prevent such fire accidents.

Mahmood Ali convened a high-level meeting with Principal Secretary (home department) Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, DG fire services, Sanjay kumar Jain, Commissioners of Police and other officers, in his office chambers at Lakdikapul.

At the meeting, a long-term plan was being chalked out to contain such incidents, and it has been decided to enforce some implementable immediate measures to contain or minimize the incidents of fire, said a press note from the Telangana home minister’s office.

Mahmood Ali said that the GHMC commissioner will conduct a thorough survey of the entire GHMC area to chalk out as to how many such commercial establishments/godowns are functioning without no objection certificates (NOC). He stressed on the need to make them all take the required fire safety measures.

He also said that no owner of such commercial establishment/godowns should allow their workers to sleep in the premises and that they must provide them with a separate or safe place for sleeping away for safety purposes.

“No workers of such establishments must be permitted to cooking or indulging in smoking etc., in the premises, in case they fail to do so, stern action would be taken as per law and also imposition of penalties,” he added.

Mahmood Ali expresses shock over fire accident

Mahmood Ali has expressed his profound grief at the loss of precious lives in a raging fire in a scrap godown in Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda area early on Wednesday.

As per the media reports, 12 workers were asleep on the first floor of Shadwan traders’ scrap collection centre when the fire broke out on the ground floor in which 11 died and one is injured. He is being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

The deceased were identified as, Sikinder alias Satyender Ram, son of Sukay Ram (40), Bittu Kumar, son of Vijay Ram (20), Pankaj Kumar, son of Om Prakash (19), Sikinder, son of Mahesh Ram (40), Damodar Mohan Das (25), Deepak, son of Devnath Ram (26), Gollu, son of Ramesh Ram (25), Durga Ram, son of Babulal Ram (25), Sintu (27), Rakesh (25) and Dinesh (35). The survivor was identified as Prem (25).

Mahmood Ali has visited the incident place and instructed the DG, fire services and other officials to extend all help to the bereaved families and to see that the injured is provided with best treatment.

Visited fire mishap spot at New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad & directed the officials to initiate investigation of the incident. pic.twitter.com/m6onyyHcmN — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) March 23, 2022

Deeply pained by the fire mishap occurred at a godown in New Bhoiguda of Secunderabad. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) March 23, 2022

CM announced compensation

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that he was deeply saddened by the tragedy. He said, Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased, and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the repatriation of the bodies of Bihar migrant labourers, to their native places.