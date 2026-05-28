Bhooth Bangla OTT date out? Here’s when to watch online

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar’s latest horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is finally gearing up for its OTT release after a successful run in theatres. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film brought back the iconic Akshay-Priyadarshan combo after 16 years, creating huge excitement among Bollywood fans.

The movie impressed audiences with its mix of comedy, supernatural elements, suspense, and family drama. Even though reviews were mixed, the film managed to perform strongly at the box office.

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla will start streaming on Netflix from June 12, 2026. However, the makers and the streaming platform have not officially confirmed the release date yet.

Netflix reportedly acquired the digital rights of the film soon after its theatrical release. Fans who missed the movie in cinemas are now eagerly waiting for its online premiere.

The story follows Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, who unexpectedly inherits a mysterious palace in India. What begins as a happy wedding celebration slowly turns into a spooky nightmare as paranormal incidents start unfolding inside the mansion.

The film blends humour, horror, family emotions, and suspense in Priyadarshan’s signature style. Many viewers also compared the film’s vibe to Bhool Bhulaiyaa because of its supernatural comedy setting.

Bhooth Bangla Cast And Crew

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma in important roles.

The screenplay is written by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar, and Abilash Nair. The movie is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Released in theatres on April 17, 2026, Bhooth Bangla became one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year. Reports suggest the film earned over Rs. 240 crore worldwide and emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

With strong box office numbers and growing OTT buzz, the film is expected to attract a massive audience on streaming as well.