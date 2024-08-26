Bhopal gas tragedy survivors condemn proposed merger of BMHRC with AIIMS-Bhopal

Bhopal: Leaders of four organizations of survivors of the December 1984 Union Carbide gas disaster in Bhopal have condemned the proposed merger of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), a hospital meant for healthcare of the gas tragedy survivors, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bhopal.

Addressing a joint Press conference the organizations said that they have written to the minister of Health & Family Welfare urging him to scrap the idea of the merger that will significantly harm the health care of the gas tragedy survivors. The organizations pointed out that the proposed merger is in clear violation of the order of the Supreme Court with regard to healthcare of Bhopal survivors.

Said Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh: ”The proposed merger of BMHRC with AIIMS, Bhopal will cause irreparable damage to the system of health care that is in place for the Bhopal survivors. This idiotic proposal was moved in 2018 also and thankfully a government appointed High Powered Committee nixed the idea in August 2019. We fail to understand why this proposal, that will take away the facilities for special attention to survivors, is being revived after five years.”

“Since January 2024, AIIMS, Bhopal has started providing cancer care to Bhopal survivors following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, the Monitoring Committee appointed by the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the waiting period of 3 to 4 months for patients to get any attention at AIIMS, Bhopal. These are ominous portents for the proposed merger”, said Balkrishna Namdev, president, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha.

Nawab Khan of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said that the proposed merger violates directions passed by the Supreme Court in a matter concerning the medical care of Bhopal gas victims. “The Supreme Court on August 9, 2012 has directed the Central government and other agencies to make BMHRC into an autonomous teaching institution so that it attracts quality staff and better serves the gas victims”, he stated.

“The most shocking thing about this thoughtless proposal is that the officials who sought to move it did not think it necessary to consult the gas victims. None of the Bhopal based survivors organizations have been asked their opinion on this matter that is critical to their health and lives.” said Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide.